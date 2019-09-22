NEAR PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are trying to get a handle on a brush fire burning near Prescott.
The "Johnson Fire" was first reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday just eight miles south of Prescott, near Lookout Mountain
According to the Prescott National Forest, the Johnson Fire had burned 200 acres and was 0% contained, as of Monday morning.
At this time, fire crews and air attack are on the scene battling the flames.
Smoke was visible from Prescott and nearby communities.
But now, evacuations have been lifted, thanks to heavy rains in the area.
With the lifting of the evacuation orders, the Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has officially closed the shelter this afternoon at Prescott High School.
