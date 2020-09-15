A fire that started Monday night and sparked back up early Tuesday morning has caused evacuations for some residents in Doney Park outside Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evacuations have been lifted after a fire sparked in Doney Park, a neighborhood northeast of Flagstaff, Tuesday morning. 

According to Coconino County, the fire started Monday night on private property on the east side of SR 89 in Doney Park. Crews worked to keep the fire down to about two acres and were working mop up operations before the fire sparked back up again early Tuesday morning.

Coconino County said 10 homes in the area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane were evacuated. Lots of smoke is still visible in the area. Crews are currently worked to get the fire back under control and the evacuations were lifted by 9 a.m. 

Coconino County said the fire did damage some structures and a fire investigation is underway.

 

