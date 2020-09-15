FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evacuations have been lifted after a fire sparked in Doney Park, a neighborhood northeast of Flagstaff, Tuesday morning.
According to Coconino County, the fire started Monday night on private property on the east side of SR 89 in Doney Park. Crews worked to keep the fire down to about two acres and were working mop up operations before the fire sparked back up again early Tuesday morning.
Coconino County said 10 homes in the area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane were evacuated. Lots of smoke is still visible in the area. Crews are currently worked to get the fire back under control and the evacuations were lifted by 9 a.m.
Coconino County said the fire did damage some structures and a fire investigation is underway.
The fire in Doney Park from last night has flamed up this morning. Large smoke visible. @coconinoem and fire crews are on scene to address fire. Homes in the immediate area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/xDq0Ajz643— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) September 15, 2020