MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Humane Society announced they have deployed their disaster response team to the Woodbury Fire for animals in distress.
AHS will set up an emergency animal shelter at the Miami Intermediate School at 4739 S. Ragus Road.
The team of seven staff members, including medical and animal care personnel as well as Emergency Animal Medical Technicians, is equipped with a trailer and box truck full of supplies. That includes pop up kennels, food, blankets and vaccines to help shelter and provide vaccinations to any pets in need.
AHS said they will provide temporary animal shelter, animal care and any support that they possibly can to Gila County Animal Control and the people and pets affected.
So far, two dogs and a cat from two families are utilizing the emergency shelter which is set up near the Red Cross.
If you are in need of resources:
Red Cross and AHS/Gila County Animal Control Emergency Animal Shelter
Miami Intermediate School
4739 S. Ragus Road, Miami, AZ 85539
Livestock
Gila County Fairgrounds
Fire Information Line
505.399.2439
Gila County Public Information Line
928.402.8888
