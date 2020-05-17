PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A human-caused wildfire that has grown to about 1,500 acres near Cave Creek sparked the evacuation of as many as 150 homes, the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department said early Monday morning. Paul Schickel, the department's spokesman, said windy weather expected today and tomorrow are a major concern.
The East Desert Fire is threatening about 30 homes. At this point, no house have burned and no injuries have been reported.
Schickel said the fire finally quieted down at about 3 a.m., but it is expected to flare back up as the day goes on.
"We're anticipating a lot of wind tomorrow," he said. "We think that's going to drive the fire quite a bit, and we think that's really going to be our challenge."
To try and get ahead of it, four large air tankers will start making runs at 9 a.m. There also will be helicopters in the air.
"Our main concern right now is we're protecting the residents. We're getting them out," Schickel said. "Our second concern is protecting their property."
The weather isn't the only challenge firefighters face.
"We've got a lot of fuel -- more than we've ever seen before," Schickel said. "We're estimating [that we have] 600 times more brush than at this same time last year."
The East Desert Fire started burning in north Phoenix, near 24th Street and Joy Ranch Road early Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry officials.
The fire quickly exploded to around 1,000 acres. Officials say that wind is pushing the fire through dry vegetation. When the fire was first reported, it was only at 5 to 8 acres.
Crews from Arizona State Forestry and the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department have been at the scene battling the flames. They are advising people to stay out of the area.
A state fire investigator confirmed the fire is human-caused, but it's not clear whether it was intentional or accidental. While crews are trying to extinguish the blaze, air support is also helping fight the flames from above.
By Sunday night, the fire had started moving east and northeast toward Cahava Springs in Cave Creek. Six hotshot crews have been added to this mission. There are 10 engines and aircraft also on standby for Monday morning. Some 400 firefighters are assigned to the East Desert Fire, according to fire managers.
The Red Cross is at Cave Creek Town Hall (37622 N. Cave Creek Road) to help those affected by the fire.