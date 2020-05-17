PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews working the East Desert Fire near Cave Creek are making progress. As of Tuesday morning – day three of the fire – the size was still about 1,492 acres, but containment jumped to 70%. Although things appear to be going well, fire officials say it still could be some time, at least another day, before evacuated residents are allowed to go home.
More than 130 homes – some 200 people – were evacuated, and that evacuation order remains in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday as long as conditions continue in the right direction according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Twitter. Fire crews are continuing to work the fire and Cave Creek Regional Park will remain closed.
“Just because you don’t see fire, see flames, see smoke doesn’t mean there’s [not] activity happening behind the scenes,” Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management explained Tuesday morning, urging people to be patient. “We are doing our best to get you back into your homes. … What we don’t want to do is put you back in your homes and have to re-evacuate you again. … As of now, it’s looking like – best case – tomorrow morning.”
The weather is a concern today. Winds are expected to kick up this afternoon. Davila described it as a “wind event.”
“That’s exactly what we’ve got coming our way,” Arizona’s Weather Authority meteorologist April Warnecke said. “It’s a storm system, minus the rain.” She said winds were going to whip to 15-20 mph “at least.” Gusts could be up to 35 mph. At the same time, the relative humidity is expected to drop to about 10%.
Low relative humidity and high winds are a bad combination when it comes to fire conditions.
"Crews are prepared for possible alignment with the wind that could cause fire activity and rate of spread to increase," according to fire managers.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ADDS CHALLENGES
Fighting wildfires is always complicated, but the coronavirus pandemic has added unique challenges. But fire officials say they’re prepared.
“One of the biggest things we’re doing this year is using an increase in aviation,” Davila explained. “That’s going to help alleviate the number of ground resources. … We’re going to continue to use a lot of aircraft on our wildfires just to help reduce the number of people on the ground.”
Davila said firefighters also would be practicing social distancing in their camps. “If they’re going to be in their tents, if they’re going to be sleeping on the ground, they have to be at least 6 feet away from one another,” Davila said. “Things have changed a little bit in fire camps now because of [the pandemic].” One of those changes includes pre-packaged food for the crews rather than a buffet-style setup.
“It’s just a different world we’re working in right now – something nobody has had to deal with,” Davila said. “We’re kind of taking this one fire at a time. Some things might work. Some things might not.”
ABOUT THE EAST DESERT FIRE
The East Desert Fire was started Sunday afternoon, and while investigators have confirmed it was human-caused, they are not sure if it was intentional or accidental.
► Aerial look at East Desert Fire burning near Cave Creek
While crews are making headway, officials say residents still should be ready to leave if ordered.
The Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Monday that residents who live east of 24th Street and north of Carefree Highway need to be ready to evacuate.
Residents in the Daisy Mountain Fire District WEST of 24th Street do NOT need to prepare for evacuation. Per @CaveCreek_AZ, residents who live EAST of 24th Street and North of Carefree Highway should prepare to evacuate. https://t.co/ikKYBdr4tV— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 18, 2020
► East Desert Fire forces evacuations near Cave Creek, 1,500 acres burned
"We're anticipating a lot of wind tomorrow," Paul Schickel of the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department said early Monday morning. He was looking ahead to the "wind event" Davila mentioned Tuesday. "We think that's going to drive the fire quite a bit, and we think that's really going to be our challenge."
To try and get ahead of it, four large air tankers started making runs at 9 a.m. Monday There also were helicopters in the air. Davila said those air operations would continue.
And there goes the first of the morning. #EastDesertFire pic.twitter.com/9S2S2SNvN1— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 18, 2020
East Desert Fire burning near Cave Creek started on Sunday, May 17
The East Desert Fire burning near Cave Creek is a human-caused wildfire that sparked at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. It's not clear if it was started on purpose or by accident.
"Our main concern right now is we're protecting the residents. We're getting them out," Schickel said Monday. "Our second concern is protecting their property."
At this point, no homes have been lost and no injuries reported.
"I think everbody's a little panicked with the uncertainty that comes with a fire like this," Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch said Monday morning. "We've got a tremendous amount of brush out there. We pride ourselves on the beauty of the Upper Sonoran Desert and we're losing an awful lot of that now."
Like the weather, that "tremendous amount of brush" is creating challenges for firefighters.
"We've got a lot of fuel -- more than we've ever seen before," Schickel said. "We're estimating [that we have] 600 times more brush than at this same time last year."
At last check, about 250 fire personnel were assigned to the East Desert Fire.
The East Desert Fire started as a relatively small brush fire in north Phoenix, near 24th Street and Joy Ranch Road early Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry officials. It was less than 10 acres when it was first reported, but quickly exploded to around 1,000 acres. Officials say that wind was pushing the fire through dry vegetation.
By Sunday night, the fire had started moving east and northeast toward Cahava Springs in Cave Creek.
The Red Cross initially opened its emergency evacuation center at Cave Creek Town Hall, but they have since moved it to the main gym at Cactus Shadows High School (5802 E. Dove Valley Road).
Update: The Emergency Evacuation Center for the East Desert Fire has been moved to the main gym at the Cactus Shadows High School (5802 E. Dove Valley Road, Cave Creek AZ 85331) Please bring a mask and except appropriate social distancing. #redcross pic.twitter.com/ncAs4M0XvM— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) May 18, 2020