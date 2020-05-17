PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire started burning in north Phoenix, near 24th Street and Joy Ranch Road Saturday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry officials.
The fire is estimated to be around 1,000 acres. Officials say that wind is pushing the fire through dry vegetation and into drainage. When the fire was first reported, it was only at 5 to 8 acres.
Crews from Arizona State Forestry and the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department have been at the scene battling the flames. They are advising people to stay out of the area. According to State Forestry spokesperson Tiffany Davila, four homes were threatened and evacuated, but only three were occupied at the time. None of the homes have been burned or damaged.
A State fire investigator confirmed the fire was human-caused. While crews are trying to extinguish the blaze, air support is also helping fight the flames from above.
As of Sunday night, the fire started moving east and northeast toward Cahava Springs in Cave Creek. Six hotshot crews have been added to this mission. There are ten engines and aircraft also on standby for Monday morning.