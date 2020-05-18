PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Mondays, firefighters continue to battle the East Desert Fire in Cave Creek, where 130 homes have been evacuated, according to the Arizona State Forestry.

Cave Creek resident, Priscilla Bokhara, said when she saw "Seven Sisters" ridge, all she could think about was saving her livestock, two pigs and three horses.

“We live up in Cave Creek and so on our way to Anthem, I saw smoke and that’s never a good sign when you live in a hot, dry area,” said Bokhara.

Overnight, many homeowners were forced to evacuate. Bokhara and her husband were able to pack their car in a hurry but since they don’t own a trailer, their horses were still not out of harm’s way.

“Me, being a first-time ranch mama, my primary concern is the animals,” said Bokhara.

Step in the group Healing Hearts Rescue Animal Rescue. Ranch manager Amanda Rider remembers getting an urgent call from Bokhara asking for help.

“Horses already when you’re dealing with large animals and putting them in a trailer, it’s better to do it when it’s calm, then when it’s pretty crazy,” said Rider.

The group showed up with a trailer as the fire grew.

“And it just kept getting closer,” said Rider.

Thankfully, they were able to load up the livestock safely.

“After Pricilla’s, we then headed to the thoroughbred rescue and helped get theirs down,” said Rider.

The group rescued more than 20 horses, including Bokara’s herd, Lady, Prospero and Her Majesty, along with her two potbellied pigs.

“Romeo and Juliet and they’re famous because their cuteness is off the charts,” said Bokhara.

Healing Hearts Animal Rescue is in need of monetary donations to feed the horses. Click here for a link for information.