PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a brush fire burning in north Phoenix, near 24th Street and Joy Ranch Road. It started Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry officials.
The fire is estimated to be between 300 to 500 acres. Officials say that wind is pushing the fire through dry vegetation and into drainage. When the fire was first reported, it was only at 5 to 8 acres.
Crews from Arizona State Forestry and the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department are at the scene battling the flames. They are advising people to stay out of the area. According to State Forestry spokesperson Tiffany Davila, four homes were threatened and evacuated, but only three were occupied at the time. None of the homes have been burned or damaged.
UPDATE #EastDesertFire - est. 300-500 acres, winds pushing fire through dry veg and into drainage. Fire burning in #NorthPhoenix near 24th St & Desert Hills. #AZForestry #AZFire #MaricopaCounty pic.twitter.com/lR0og6BFrU— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 17, 2020
How the fire started is unknown at this time. While crews are trying to extinguish the blaze, there is air support also fighting the flames from above.