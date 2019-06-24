SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews were able to contain a brush fire that sparked in niorth Scottsdale on Monday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Dynamite Fire, broke out near the area of Dynamite Boulevard and Hayden Road.

It burned 15 acres and was 100 percent contained as of 2:45 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Fire officials said no one was hurt and no evacuations were ordered, but about 15 homes were exposed to the fire. No homes were destroyed.

The Arizona State Forestry tweeted Monday afternoon that their hand crew and aircraft responded to fight the brush fire. 

The Scottsdale Fire Department remains on scene to do an "extensive mop up."

 

