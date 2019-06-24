SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews were able to contain a brush fire that sparked in niorth Scottsdale on Monday afternoon.
The fire, dubbed the Dynamite Fire, broke out near the area of Dynamite Boulevard and Hayden Road.
It burned 15 acres and was 100 percent contained as of 2:45 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.
Fire officials said no one was hurt and no evacuations were ordered, but about 15 homes were exposed to the fire. No homes were destroyed.
The Arizona State Forestry tweeted Monday afternoon that their hand crew and aircraft responded to fight the brush fire.
The Scottsdale Fire Department remains on scene to do an "extensive mop up."
Forward progress stopped #DynamiteFire #AZForestry. Please remain aware of crews working in the area near Pima & Dixileta Roads as they continue with full suppression efforts. #AZFire #NorthScottdale— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 24, 2019
New start in #NorthScottsdale - #DynamiteFire off N. Pima Rd, 10 acres. #AZForestry hand crew & aircraft enroute. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to get through. #AZFire #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 24, 2019
(4) comments
I got to name the fire this time- YIPPEE!!
Why didn't they just let this one burn? Those snooty folks could use a good dose of reality.
Human caused again?
socketman - It's clearly Trump's fault. Isn't everything??
