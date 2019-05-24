SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A brush fire near 167th Avenue and Dove Valley Road threatened livestock and structures before it was contained by firefighters early Saturday morning.
The Arizona State Forestry Department officials estimate the Dove Fire, which started Friday afternoon, burned around 1,200 acres. There were more than 100 fire fighters working to put the fire out.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire was 30% contained, according to the Arizona State Forestry's Twitter page.
Our Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the unincorporated area northwest of Surprise Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.
The fire scorched a large desert area near some homes located in a desert ranch setting. Horses were seen in corrals near active flames as people were trying to calm them and protect them from the fire.
A water truck was seen spraying water over hot spots while people threw water on flames burning near the corrals.
“It just kept growing up this way and then it was growing out this way,” said homeowner Mary Koenig. “We had to try and get the horses out because it was burning up alongside the corral.”
Koenig said while her son tried to use a hose, and then a bucket to keep it from trapping the animals, she eventually had to make a risky decision.
“These two hadn’t been ridden or much of anything, so I just let them go and I hoped like heck they wouldn’t run off,” said Koenig.
With the horses on the loose, her daughter-in-law jumped into action.
“In that moment I grabbed my son and we ran and started getting all the dogs and the cats and all of our animals into the vehicle,” said Michelle Koenig.
Luckily the fire blew away from the Koenig's home.
And just as fast as it came, it left, leaving a welcome calm after the firestorm.
“That’s all stuff. That can all eventually be replaced. My family is okay, my animals are okay, everything else can be fixed," said Koenig.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Update to #DoveFire - firefighters worked overnight conducting back burn ops, which increased the fire size to 1,200 acres. Fire now 30% contained & activity has decreased immensely. Fire started Friday afternoon 6 mi. E. of #Wittmann Unknown cause, under investigation #AZFire pic.twitter.com/q9PLrUqDDF— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 25, 2019
