CROWN KING, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Crown King has been placed in the 'SET' stage for evacuation due to a nearby wildfire.The fire, called the Horse Fire, is burning 5 miles northeast of Crown King.
There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but all residents in the area should be set to go if needed. The fire is estimated to be around 300 acres
According to the Arizona State Forestry, multiple resources are responding to help support Prescott National Forest crews. The size of the fire is sending enough smoke into the air to make it visible on radar.
Fire near #CrownKing putting off some smoke that is visible on radar. #azfamily #AZFire pic.twitter.com/QNOxpBp1qN— Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) October 15, 2020
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is assisting crews battling the fire burning between Wilhoit and Crown King. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time.
The Crown King Fire Department and AZ State Forestry will provide updates as information comes in.