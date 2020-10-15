CROWN KING, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Crown King has been placed in the 'SET' stage for evacuation due to a nearby wildfire.The fire, called the Horse Fire, is burning 5 miles northeast of Crown King.
There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but all residents in the area should be set to go if needed. Cory Carlson with the U.S Forest Service says as of Thursday night, the fire is estimated to be around 2,640 acres. The fire reportedly moved 3.5 miles "in a couple of hours," Carlson said.
The wildfire is about a half mile away from Service Road 52, and if it jumps that, Crown King will have to evacuate, according to Carlson.
Arizona State Forestry has multiple resources helping support Prescott National Forest crews. The size of the fire is sending enough smoke into the air to make it visible on radar.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is assisting crews battling the fire burning between Wilhoit and Crown King. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time.
At the request of Yavapai County Emergency Management, the Red Cross has prepared an emergency evacuation center at Mayer High School to support people affected by the fire. The center is expected to open at 8 a.m. Friday morning, according to the YCSO.
The Crown King Fire Department and AZ State Forestry will provide updates as information comes in.