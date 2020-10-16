CROWN KING, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents of Crown King have been ordered to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire. The fire, called the Horse Fire, is burning 7 miles northwest of Crown King and has scorched 8,300 acres as of Friday evening. There is an additional fire burning near Wagoner with zero containment on both.
At 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office released the following message to impacted residents: There is a wildfire threatening your area. A mandatory evacuation has been issued for resident's located in Crown King. There is a significant danger to you, gather necessary items and go. Shelter had been set up at Mayer High School. For assistance please call 928-771-3260 or 911.
As of 9:00 a.m., Crown King, Minnehaha and Horsethief Cabins have been ordered to evacuate. Any and all residents who live in this area should leave right now.
According to YCSO, as of Friday morning, the fire is in the Wagoner area and is making its way towards Crown King while burning juniper, chaparral and timber.
The size of the Horse Fire is sending enough smoke into the air to make it visible on radar and in the Phoenix area.
Fire near #CrownKing putting off some smoke that is visible on radar. #azfamily #AZFire pic.twitter.com/QNOxpBp1qN— Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) October 15, 2020
ROAD CLOSURES
The following roads to Crown King have been shut down: Goodwin, Senator Highway at Palace Station, and County Road 59 from Cleator. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area for firefighters to travel safely.
For more information on evacuations call 928-771-3321 or visit Yavapai County Code Red Notification.
Very Large Air Tanker ordered
Arizona State Forestry has multiple resources helping support Prescott National Forest crews. Two Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs), which are DC-10s, have been ordered to help with the air attack. One of the VLATs is based at Mesa Gateway while the other is being diverted from California. VLATs carry thousands of gallons of fire-suppressant liquid called retardant. The bright orange solution is dropped strategically in the path of the flames, slowing the fire and helping firefighters create containment lines around it. The DC-10 was critical in battling last summer's Woodbury Fire near Roosevelt.
PHOTOS: On the ground at the Phoenix Interagency Dispatch Center at Mesa Gateway Airport
