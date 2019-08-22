BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Crews are making progress putting out the Black Mesa Fire, which has been burning since Wednesday.
The brush fire is near Badger Springs Road, near of Sunset Point. The fire shut down the I-17 for hours Wednesday night.
Crews said it has burned more than 300 acres. Officials with the Bureau of Land Management said burnout is the primary strategy crews used to fight the fire.
"The burnout operations began late last evening, and they really only take place until that fire backs up into their regional wildfire, and then the firefighters can better fight the remaining fire," said Mariela Castaneda, the public affairs specialist for the BLM Phoenix district.
Last week fire crews saved the iconic Christmas Tree from flames near Sunset Point. The Black Mesa Fire is just a mile north of the tree.
"The firefighting community knows that this tree is out there, and it’s definitely important to the community," said Castaneda.
It's not the first time crews fought flames in the area.
"It’s a pretty typical yearly occurrence on that I-17 corridor because of the high traffic volumes and the dry and hot conditions and fuels that can easily catch on fire," said Castaneda.
Firefighters think the fire is human-caused, but they are still investigating.