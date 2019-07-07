Crews battling Smokehouse Fire near Wittmann

The Arizona State Forestry said the inferno called the Smokehouse fire has burned more than 250 acres near 323rd Avenue and Villa Cassandra Way. (Source: AZ State Forestry/Twitter)

NEAR WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire crews are battling a brush fire in west of the Valley.

The Arizona State Forestry said the inferno called the Smokehouse fire has burned more than 250 acres near 323rd Avenue and Villa Cassandra Way

State Forestry officials said the fire is moving actively through grass and two air tankers are heading to the area to assist with ground crews.

No structures are threatened at this time. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

