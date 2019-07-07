Crews battling Smokehouse Fire near Wittmann

NEAR WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire crews are battling a brush fire in west of the Valley.
The Arizona State Forestry said the inferno called the Smokehouse fire has burned more than 250 acres near 323rd Avenue and Villa Cassandra Way.
State Forestry officials said the fire is moving actively through grass and two air tankers are heading to the area to assist with ground crews.
No structures are threatened at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
#AZForestry working #SmokehouseFire near #Wittmann. Fire is estimated 250 acres and is moving actively through tall grass. Multiple aircraft, including 2 heavy air tankers en route to assist. No structures threatened me #MaricopaCounty #AZFire pic.twitter.com/SCoN2OdFCo— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 7, 2019
