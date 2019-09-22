NEAR PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling a new brush fire near the area of Prescott.
The inferno called the "Johnson Fire" was first reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday just eight miles south of Prescott, near Lookout Mountain
According to the Prescott National Forest, the Johnson Fire has burned over 100 acres so far.
At this time, fire crews and air attack are on the scene battling the inferno.
Smoke is visible from Prescott and nearby communities.
At this time, these roadways are closed due to the fire:
- -South end Ponderosa Park to Lower Wolf Creek
- -Lower Wolf Creek to Senator Highway
- -Senator Highway (Forest Road 52) from Sky Y Camp at End of the Pavement to Palace Station.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuations for residents located in the Look Out Mountain and Maverick Mountain Area. The evacuation shelter will be located at Prescott High School.
Residents in the area who may need assistance or questions are urged to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at (928) 771-3260.
The Prescott National Forest is also asking the public to not travel in the vicinity of Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch due the fire.
The Johnson Fire, Southwest of Lookout Mountain appr. 8 miles south of Prescott, currently estimated at 40 acres. There are 4-Engines and 2-Helicopters, responding or on-scene. Additional fire resources have been ordered. We will update you as information is available.— Prescott NF (@PrescottNF) September 22, 2019