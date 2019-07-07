NEAR WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire crews are battling a brush fire in west of the Valley that winds continue to push.
The Arizona State Forestry said the inferno called the Smokehouse fire has burned hundreds of acres near 323rd Avenue and Villa Cassandra Way.
Burning quickly through desert vegetation, the fire is now at 500 acres.
State Forestry officials said the fire is moving actively through grass and multiple aircraft, hand crews and engines are battling the fire so it does not expand.
No structures are threatened at this time.
