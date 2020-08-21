GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have lifted the evacuation orders for communities near the Salt Fire and Griffin Fires which are burning in area north of Globe-Miami and near Roosevelt Lake. The wildfires were caused by lightening last week.
State Forestry officials say Sunday the Salt Fire is still at zero containment with over 20,200 acres burned. The Gin Fire merged into the Griffin Fire on Saturday bringing the combined size to over 11,600 acres. Known now as the Griffin Fire, it is burning about 7 miles east of where the Salt Fire is located on Tonto National Forest and San Carlos Land.
Gila County Sheriff officials say residents in areas on both sides of State Route 188 from Bixby Road to the 188 / 288 Junction, including all of Wheatfields may return home. These communities were asked to evacuate on Saturday and will remain in "SET" mode should the fire again become a threat.
Fire officials say on Saturday firefighters completed a burnout operation along Forest Road 225 to keep the fire north of Gerald Wash. Sustained westerly winds pushed the fire toward Highway 188 in this area which prompted firefighters, assisted by an air tanker and helicopters to burn out along the highway to protect the Wheatfields community.
A helicopter was also used to suppress an isolated pocket of fire near power lines on the south end of the fire.
On Sunday crews will hold existing lines and scout for areas to put in contingency fireline near communities. Firefighters will also work to minimize impacts to the values at risk in the area which include the communities near Wheatfields and Roosevelt, Pinto Valley Mine, APS/SRP powerlines, and Highway 188/288.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 288 and SR 288 have reopened in the area after being shut down due to the fire activity.