Creosote Fire near Camp Verde

The Creosote Fire is burning near the community of Rimrock and has forced some residents to evacuate.

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Creosote Fire burning in the area of I-17 near Camp Verde forced a closure of the freeway and prompted an evacuation in the community of Rimrock. The freeway has since partially reopened.

The 50-acre fire was first reported early Friday afternoon. Initially, the fire forced Arizona Department of Transportation to close both lanes of the I-17 freeway north of Camp Verde. The southbound lanes have since been reopened at SR 179. Northbound travel is still restricted in the area. 

The fire shut down both directions of I-17 south of Camp Verde, the southbound lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Yavapai County Sheriff officials ordered the portions of the community of Rimrock to evacuate just after 4:30 p.m. as the fire threatened homes. As of 6:30 p.m., all evacuations been lifted. 

According to Arizona Forestry officials, one home and one outbuilding have burned. A second home was damaged by the fire. There are no reported injuries.

A shelter was set up for evacuees at the Beaver Creek School in Rimrock.

 

