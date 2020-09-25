CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Creosote Fire burning in the area of I-17 near Camp Verde forced a closure of the freeway and prompted an evacuation in the community of Rimrock. The freeway has since partially reopened.
The 50-acre fire was first reported early Friday afternoon. Initially, the fire forced Arizona Department of Transportation to close both lanes of the I-17 freeway north of Camp Verde. The southbound lanes have since been reopened at SR 179. Northbound travel is still restricted in the area.
Yavapai County Sheriff officials ordered the portions of the community of Rimrock to evacuate just after 4:30 p.m. as the fire threatened homes. As of 6:30 p.m., all evacuations been lifted.
According to Arizona Forestry officials, one home and one outbuilding have burned. A second home was damaged by the fire. There are no reported injuries.
A shelter was set up for evacuees at the Beaver Creek School in Rimrock.