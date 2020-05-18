COVID-19 leaves some people near East Desert Fire worried about evacuating

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the East Desert Fire has grown since Sunday, hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The general evacuation area is west of Spur Cross Road and north of Ocotillo Road.

With winds whipping the flames around, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office started calling for evacuations of nearly 130 homes, about 250 people.

+3 East Desert Fire evacuee says rescue group saved horses The group showed up with a trailer as the fire grew.

“The people who did not have a place to go, we made sure we had lodging available for them,” said Red Cross shelter manager Ken Edelblute.

During the day, most people stopping by the shelter set up at Cactus Shadows High School are looking for maps and information. The Red Cross has plenty of snacks and water available, even though some people may not evacuate at all.

“A lot of people, because of the COVID-19 situation, do not want to venture outside the home. They do not want to come to the shelter,” Edelblute said.

One woman who stopped by Sunday night had surgery scheduled for Monday. She and her husband didn’t even want to risk staying in a hotel.

“They ended up staying in their car overnight,” Edelblute said. “We made sure they had water, made sure they were comfortable. It was a nice, cool night so they actually said that was fine with them.”

Edelblute points out that the pandemic has changed the way the Red Cross operates, too. Everyone at the shelter has to have a mask. Things are different after house fires, where people lose everything too.

“We’ve had to change the way that we go about doing those calls. We’ve always gone in person. We’ve worked with the clients. Now, we have to do a lot of our interviews over the phone,” he said.

Though you can barely see the smoke from the east side of the evacuation zone, several MCSO deputies are out making sure people know what’s going on. The sheriff’s office is also telling people east of 24th Street and north of Carefree Highway to prepare to evacuate.