PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police officers, firefighters and EMTs -- they are all operating differently because of coronavirus. The same goes for crews preparing for wildfire season in Arizona.
Each year we deal with wildfire in the desert, sometime they rage out of control burning hundreds of thousands of acres. Crews often work side-by-side or sleep in camps, cramped together working grueling hours.
On their down time crews socialize and eat together, but some aspects of that may change if coronavirus concerns continue into May and the summer months.
Tiffany Davilla with the Department of State Forestry and Fire Management said they are making changes this season to try and protect firefighters from COVID-19.
“This is uncharted territory for everybody,” she said. Davilla said there are many changes in place before fire season, which typically starts in May.
The changes include isolating dispatchers, or having some of them work from home. There will be an increased focus on hygiene at camp and for equipment and vehicles. Crews will keep six feet apart at camp when they sleep.
Davilla said they will also get rid of the buffet-style food service, switching to packaged meals when it is time to eat at camp. Even with those extra steps, Davilla said they still we be ready to attack fires.
“We will never have a lack of resources to help with wildfire suppression,” she said.”We want the public to understand that we’re just having to go about in different way to put these fires out this year.”
Crews will also be doing is taking temperature checks when assigned to a fire to try and spot illness early. Davilla said another area of concern is weekday fires. She said people out recreating in the forest and foothills during the weekend is a reliable source for fires each year.
If people are still at home for coronovirus spread safety measures, they may be doing more home projects that can produce sparks or flames.
“Be mindful if you are outdoors, when you’re recreating, or if you are in your yard using some type of equipment that throws sparks, have water with you,” she said. “Have a shovel so you can get to the fire quickly before it can grow or move any faster.”