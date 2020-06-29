A new fire, dubbed the Cordes Fire, is burning near the highway Monday evening. (Video credit: Yolanda via ADOT)

CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire burning near Cordes Lake has closed southbound lanes of Interstate 17 just south of State Route 69 Monday evening.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is actively burning and has already scorched 75 to 100 acres. The fire is burning close to mile marker 261 but currently is not affecting northbound traffic, according to ADOT.

There is no estimated time that southbound I-17 will reopen. 

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Multiple resources have been called in to battle the blaze, with additional aircraft ordered for air attacks. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you