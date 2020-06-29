CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire burning near Cordes Lake has closed southbound lanes of Interstate 17 just south of State Route 69 Monday evening.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is actively burning and has already scorched 75 to 100 acres. The fire is burning close to mile marker 261 but currently is not affecting northbound traffic, according to ADOT.
Visibility is poor on I-17 near SR 69 (brush fire has closed the SB lanes). Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.#I17 #Azfire pic.twitter.com/DDOjyxlJLr— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2020
There is no estimated time that southbound I-17 will reopen.
Multiple resources have been called in to battle the blaze, with additional aircraft ordered for air attacks.