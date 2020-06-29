CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire burning near Cordes Lakes closed southbound lanes of Interstate 17 just south of State Route 69 for several hours Monday evening.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is actively burning and has scorched 500 acres. The fire is burning close to mile marker 261 but currently did not affect northbound traffic, according to ADOT. Around 9 p.m. officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and 30 minutes later southbound traffic reopened.
The right lane does remain closed southbound; however, between mileposts 263 and 259 due to the ongoing brush fire. Drivers are advised to expect delays as the backup clears.
PHD- Photo of air tanker dropping fire retardant in attempt to slow spread of #CordesFire #AZFire pic.twitter.com/iLleU5yjTA— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 30, 2020
Fire officials say crews are battling high winds; are trying to protect structures about a quarter mile away. Initial reports from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was that there were limited evacuations of some residents on the west side of I-17 in the area.
However, BLM officials clarified later that evacuation orders were NOT active.
Correction - After contacting Yavapai County Sheriff dispatch they confirmed there are NO active evacuation orders. https://t.co/u94AoZod7Z— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 30, 2020
Multiple resources have been called in to battle the blaze, with additional aircraft ordered for air attacks.