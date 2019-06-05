CLINTS WELL, AZ (AP) -- Smoke and traffic impacts are expected from a lightning-caused wildfire burning on the Mogollon Rim of east-central Arizona.
Coconino National Forest officials say the fire burning 4 miles south of Clints Wells will be suppressed in some places to protect homes, power lines and cultural sites but that natural consumption of forest debris will help prevent damage from a severe wildfire.
Officials say there will be smoke impacts to the surrounding area and canyons along with Blue Ridge, Payson and possibly Camp Verde.
Sections of State Route 87 will be intermittently closed while hazard trees are cut along the highway.
The fire grew to 3.5 square miles as of Tuesday and firefighters plan to keep it within a 28-square-mile area.
