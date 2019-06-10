CLINTS WELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coldwater Fire, discovered May 30, is continuing to burn near Clints Well.
Fire officials say helicopter operations had to stop on Saturday due to a drone within the Temporary Flight Restrictions. Fire officials want to remind the public that it is illegal to operate a private drone near any wildfire.
Drones near wildfires can create serious safety hazards for fire aircraft and results in aircraft being grounded immediately.
Fire officials say the lightning-caused Coldwater Fire, located about 4 miles south of Clints Well, has burned approximately 5,800 acres inside of the 17,400 acre planned area where the fire is running its natural course.
Firefighters conducted burning operations along Forest Road 141 on the southeast boundary. Fire officials say in the same area Saturday, an Unmanned Aircraft System or "drone" assigned to the fire to fly several operation including dropping small detonation devices for ignitions during burnout operations in places hard to ignite by hand.
On Monday, burn out ignitions begin along State Route 87, which will likely result in increased smoke and reduced visibility on the highway.
Fire officials say there will likely be temporary lane closures and the use of pilot cars to escort traffic. There may be long delays due to these traffic pattern changes.
The fire may not burn all the fuels in the planned area and is being suppressed in areas near homes, structures, cultural sites, power transmission lines, trailheads, campgrounds and other values at risk.
More information on the Coldwater Fire can be found here.
