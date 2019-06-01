FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews used an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) on the Maroon Fire this Saturday, reported the Coconino National Forest on its Twitter page.
The UAS was used to drop aerial ignitions on the fire in a cinder basin east of Flagstaff near the area of Leupp Road.
A temporary flight restriction placed over the Maroon Fire area due to the aerial ignition operations.
According to the Coconino National Forest, this is the first time this type of equipment was used on active wildfires.
Firefighters on the #MaroonFire utilized an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to conduct aerial ignitions today. It is the first time this specialized equipment has been ordered and operated on an active wildfire. @CoconinoCounty @Coco @coconinoem @NWS @FlagstaffFire pic.twitter.com/XoVJV2ZAEb— Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 1, 2019
This is an area known for unique weather patterns. Historically, according to the Incident Information System website, this area has warmer and drier conditions due to a topography that usually covers it from a majority of rainfall. The volcanic soils and vegetation at the cinder basin can cause water to drain and dry out fast.
These factors caused the Maroon Fire to slowly spread, the Incident Information System added.
The Maroon Fire is currently at 4, 340 acres. It began around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 due to lightning.
The Coconino National Forest warned the public about possible smoke from the Maroon Fire that could impact driving conditions.
Increased smoke impacts can be expected from the #MaroonFire this weekend as crews continue to secure control lines using both aerial and hand ignitions. @CoconinoCounty @CoconinoSheriff @NWS @FlagstaffFire pic.twitter.com/W7piv5V393— Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 1, 2019
#MaroonFire Hand ignitions are taking place east of #Flagstaff near Leupp Road ensuring fire is in the 14,700 acre area. #Smoke may reduce visibility on Leupp/Forest Service roads in the area. Drivers must use caution. Possible road closure @coconinoem @CoconinoSheriff #Leupp pic.twitter.com/hIneAuPDag— Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) May 30, 2019
