Firefighters use unmanned aircraft system on Maroon Fire
Source: Coconino National Forest

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews used an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) on the Maroon Fire this Saturday, reported the Coconino National Forest on its Twitter page.

The UAS was used to drop aerial ignitions on the fire in a cinder basin east of Flagstaff near the area of Leupp Road.

A temporary flight restriction placed over the Maroon Fire area due to the aerial ignition operations.

According to the Coconino National Forest, this is the first time this type of equipment was used on active wildfires.

This is an area known for unique weather patterns. Historically, according to the Incident Information System website, this area has warmer and drier conditions due to a topography that usually covers it from a majority of rainfall. The volcanic soils and vegetation at the cinder basin can cause water to drain and dry out fast.

These factors caused the Maroon Fire to slowly spread, the Incident Information System added.

The Maroon Fire is currently at 4, 340 acres. It began around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 due to lightning.

The Coconino National Forest warned the public about possible smoke from the Maroon Fire that could impact driving conditions.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.