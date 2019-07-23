FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Since the day after the Museum Fire ignited, the Coconino Humane Association has taken in dozens of animals.
They are giving shelter to pets of people who have been drastically impacted by the fire.
As of July 22, they've housed 56 animals. These animals include one goat, five dogs, two horses, 12 cats, and 36 chickens.
[RELATED: Museum Fire forces evacuation order north of Flagstaff]
If you need to make living arrangements for your animals, the association's facility is close to the Flagstaff Red Cross Shelter, off of Fourth Street and Butler Avenue.
Make sure to bring any available paperwork for your pets and special food or medication they may need.
"We want to assure all owners that we are prepared, trained and ready," said Lakin Minic of the Coconino Humane Association in a press release. "We are here to help!"
The Coconino Humane Association can be contacted at 928-526-1076 or 928-606-5056.(Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(1) comment
Poor doggy woggy and horsey worsey.[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.