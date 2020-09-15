FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who is connected to two fires near Flagstaff.
CCSO is looking for 38-year-old Rachel Rae Bridges and they are hoping to interview her regarding two fires that were started near Burris Lane and Pine Country Lane just north of Flagstaff on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.
According to Coconino County, the fire started Monday night on private property on the east side of SR 89 in Doney Park. Crews worked to keep the fire down to about two acres and were working mop up operations before the fire sparked back up again early Tuesday morning.
Coconino County said 10 homes in the area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane were evacuated but those orders have been lifted.
Coconino County said the fire did damage some structures and a fire investigation is underway.
If you have information or have seen Bridges call either CCSO at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888. You can also call in anonymously to Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
The fire in Doney Park from last night has flamed up this morning. Large smoke visible. @coconinoem and fire crews are on scene to address fire. Homes in the immediate area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/xDq0Ajz643— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) September 15, 2020