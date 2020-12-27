TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the so-called Christmas Fire is burning northeast of Fountain Hills in an area near the Bush Highway.
The fire was reported Sunday and has grown to an estimated 60 acres in the Rolls OHV (off-highway vehicle) area. Crews are working near the junction of Forest Service Road 1808 and Forest Service Road 1863 in the Mesa Ranger District.
Fire officials say the fire is burning in grass and brush. No structures are threatened, and no one has been evacuated. There is zero percent containment at this point and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters plan to stay on scene through the evening to try to gain some containment. There are no closures associated with the Christmas Fire. However, officials urge you to use extreme caution if you're in the area. Fire crews will be traveling around the fire area performing suppression operations.
Tonto National Forest officials remind everyone to please be careful with all fire ignition sources when visiting the forest.