PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Crews with the Arizona State Forestry are battling a new brush fire near New River.
According to Ofc. Brad Widhalm, the public information officer for Cave Creek Ranger District, the fire ignited around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
"The winds picked up a little bit right after it started and pushed from state land to forest land pretty quickly," said Widhalm. "We had units from the forest service on scene within the hour."
Several other agencies including Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department are assisting.
"They started anchor and flanking and then they started air attack. They started all kinds of air resources," said Widhalm. "We had several retardant drops, which are continuing currently."
Widhalm said the inferno officially named "Central Fire" has burned about 350 acres in Tonto National Forest, not far from the New River area. He says they estimate the fire to get to roughly 500 acres before the end of the shift. He hopes winds will die down and humidity will go up a little bit so the fire can further be contained. Arizona State Forestry reported the fire at 250 acres prior to the estimate given by Widhalm.
#CentralFire - 250 acres. Moving north, away from structures, & burning through grasses and brush, 3 miles E/NE of #NewRiver @TontoForest. No evacs at this time. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/5ulc13yMUK— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2019
According to the State Forestry, aircraft and ground crews working to stop forward progress. The fire is heading north, away from building structures. It's burning through grass and brush.
The fire is not impacting traffic on Interstate 17.
#CentralFire, point of origin determined to be on the @TontoForest. No change in acreage. 3 miles E/NE of #NewRiver. #MaricopaCounty. #AZForestry #AZFire #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/4gIj9Q0Ffq— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2019
Although Widhalm says crews are calling the Central Fire human-caused, the fire investigator will have the final say.
"Once an investigator gets here, he will determine the cause," said Wildhalm. "And then it will be determined at that point."
