PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Crews with the Arizona State Forestry are battling a new brush fire near New River.
The inferno officially named "Central Fire" has burned about 250 acres in Tonto National Forest, not far from the New River Area.
According to the State Forestry, aircraft and ground crews working to stop forward progress. The fire is heading north, away from building structures. It's burning through grass and brush.
#CentralFire - 250 acres. Moving north, away from structures, & burning through grasses and brush, 3 miles E/NE of #NewRiver @TontoForest. No evacs at this time. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/5ulc13yMUK— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2019
Several other agencies including Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department are assisting and the fire is not impacting traffic on Interstate 17.
#CentralFire, point of origin determined to be on the @TontoForest. No change in acreage. 3 miles E/NE of #NewRiver. #MaricopaCounty. #AZForestry #AZFire #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/4gIj9Q0Ffq— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2019
#CentralFire, 150 acres. 3 miles E/NE of #NewRiver #AZForestry @DaisyMtnFire @TontoForest Multiple agency assist. Aircraft & ground crews working to stop forward progress #AZFire pic.twitter.com/Bp6x6QgwfT— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2019
