NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Multiple agencies are fighting a brush fire that quickly spread into the Tonto National Forest on Saturday. The Central Fire started Saturday about four miles northeast of New River, near Central Avenue and Mingus Road, then quickly grew in size on state and Forest Service land. As of Sunday morning it is 1,800 acres and still at zero percent contained.

Tonto National Forest officials report the movement of the fire overnight to the top of New River Mesa. It continues to move to the northeast, away from structures. Daisy Mountain Fire officials maintained firefighters in place overnight to protect vulnerable structures overnight.

The Central Fire grew to 1,500 acres over the course of the day Saturday, and briefly threatened several structures in the New River area until crews were able redirect the blaze. Tonto National Forest officials said the fire is moving northeast, away from structures and further into Forest Service land.

Fire crews have called in air tankers to assist with air attacks on the fire to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.