NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Multiple agencies are fighting a new brush fire that quickly spread into the Tonto National Forest on Saturday. The Central Fire started about four miles northeast of New River on state and Forest Service land.

The Central Fire grew to 1,500 acres over the course of the day, and briefly threatened several structures in the New River area until crews were able redirect the blaze. Tonto National Forest officials said the fire is moving northeast, away from structures and further into Forest Service land.

The fire began as a brush fire near Central Avenue and Mingus Road, then quickly grew in size. There is zero containment on the fire as crews continue to deploy full suppression tactics.

Fire crews have called in air tankers to assist with air attacks on the fire to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.