PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cellar Fire near Prescott has grown to least 7,000 acres as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention.
The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott.
[SLIDESHOW: Smoke from Cellar Fire visible for miles]
Prescott National Forest says the fire was likely caused by lightning and has zero containment.
The Southwest Type 1 Incident Management Team tweeted Tuesday night that they will be responding to the fire.
Currently, no structures are threatened.
[SLIDESHOW: Getting the tankers in the air]
As a precaution Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a Code Red for the community of Pine Flat.
The ‘SET’ alert was issued last night by the Sheriff’s Department. There are NO evacuations currently in effect.
[MORE INFO: Arizona Wildfires]
For information on the Code Red issued please call (928) 771-3321
The junction Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 261 south to the junction of Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 361; following Forest Road 52 east to Crown King is closed.
[READ MORE: Prescott National Forest: Fire crews monitor Cellar Fire, Castle Creek Fire]
Mayer-Bolander Road (Country Road 177) is closed from the western boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52 (Senator Highway).
For more fire information, call 928-925-1111 or go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
We are heading to the #CellarFire @PrescottNF #AZFire https://t.co/yuMYsokDRo— SW IMT 1 (Sinclair, IC) (@T1SWIMT) July 17, 2019
(1) comment
How about a map showing the area involved? Just saying South of Prescott doesn't really say much.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.