The Cellar Fire burning south of Prescott has grown.

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cellar Fire near Prescott has grown to 8,000 acres as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention. 

The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott.

[READ MORE: Prescott National Forest: Fire crews monitor Cellar Fire, Castle Creek Fire]

Prescott National Forest says the fire was likely caused by lightning and has zero containment.

[MORE INFO: Arizona Wildfires]

The Southwest Type 1 Incident Management Team tweeted Tuesday night that they will be responding to the fire. 

Currently, no structures are threatened.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.