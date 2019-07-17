PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cellar Fire near Prescott has grown to 8,000 acres as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention.
The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott.
Prescott National Forest says the fire was likely caused by lightning and has zero containment.
The Southwest Type 1 Incident Management Team tweeted Tuesday night that they will be responding to the fire.
Currently, no structures are threatened.
We are heading to the #CellarFire @PrescottNF #AZFire https://t.co/yuMYsokDRo— SW IMT 1 (Sinclair, IC) (@T1SWIMT) July 17, 2019
