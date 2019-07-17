PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cellar Fire near Prescott is currently at approximately 6,450 acres, the Prescott National Forest updated on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier reports from Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention said the fire grew to at least 7,000 acres as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott.
[SLIDESHOW: Smoke from Cellar Fire visible for miles]
Prescott National Forest says the fire was likely caused by lightning and has zero containment.
The Southwest Type 1 Incident Management Team tweeted Tuesday night that they will be responding to the fire.
Currently, no structures are threatened and there are no mandatory evacuations.
[SLIDESHOW: Getting the tankers in the air]
As a precaution, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a Code Red for "Ready," also known as a pre-evacuation notice, for the communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Kingman and Indian Creek.
[WATCH: Residents gearing up for possible evacuations]
Deputies say about 100 people are impacted.
Crystal Makinson has been spending time driving large items and belongings to a family's home in New River.
"Emotionally out of control. I'm tired. I'm exhausted trying to get everything out from up here. We just did this last, couple years ago with our family," said Makinson.
She's also been helping other neighbors move their important items.
"We all work together. Everyone up here loves everybody and we all help each other. It's a very close-knit community. If you can't be there to move things, everyone helps," said Makinson.
Howard Coatney has about 20 animals on his property and is moving them to safety.
"We're not going to leave them in the fire," said Coatney.
He said he's lived in the area for 17 years and this is the sixth time he's been evacuated.
"There's a lot of mixed feelings. It's not a great time, just to go over and over again," said Coatney. "We pick and choose where we live and we wouldn't have it any other way."
The ‘SET’ alert was issued Tuesday night by the Sheriff’s Office.
[MORE INFO: Arizona Wildfires]
For information on the Code Red issued please call (928) 771-3321
The junction Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 261 south to the junction of Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 361; following Forest Road 52 east to Crown King is closed.
[READ MORE: Prescott National Forest: Fire crews monitor Cellar Fire, Castle Creek Fire]
Mayer-Bolander Road (Country Road 177) is closed from the western boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52 (Senator Highway).
For more fire information, call 928-925-1111 or go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
We are heading to the #CellarFire @PrescottNF #AZFire https://t.co/yuMYsokDRo— SW IMT 1 (Sinclair, IC) (@T1SWIMT) July 17, 2019
(2) comments
How about a map showing the area involved? Just saying South of Prescott doesn't really say much.
I mean, you could read the story where it says "The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott" OR just look at the map they already provided. Just a thought...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.