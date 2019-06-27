CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With so many fires popping up all over the state, Rural Metro Fire teamed up with the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management to help North Valley residents prepare for a fire.
The Carefree Council Chambers was full this evening with folks who want to know how to save their lives, homes, and animals if a wildfire threatens their space.
WATCH: Community meeting stresses fire season is here and the time to get ready is now.
Many residents have a lot of land and animals in Carefree and Cave Creek, so there were several questions about what to do with your animals if a fire threatens their land.
Because the fires move so quickly, many times the only option is to open up the corral and let the horses out. However, Mike Winters from MCDEM says you should write your name and number of the hoof of the animal so it is easier to find them afterward.
Another tip is to create a defensible space around your home, by clearing any debris within 30 feet of your home.
Also, officials reminded residents that dragging chains behind your vehicle and using power tools around dry brush start many more fires than things like lighters or cigarette butts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.