(3TV/CBS5) -- All six national forests in Arizona will be enacting campfire bans starting Wednesday, April 22, at 5 p.m. The bans are designed to reduce human-caused wildfires during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service says it is enacting the campfire bans to protect the health and safety of employees and communities.

Once the bans kick in, igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire will be prohibited on all six national forests in Arizona until June 30, 2020, or until the ban is rescinded. “While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires.”

The following is prohibited under the campfire ban: Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves. Violating the campfire ban could result in an appearance in federal court, fines, and possible time in jail. Forest visitors will still be allowed to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves, but have have to be in an area at least 3 feet from any flammable materials.

Despite the campfire restrictions, the majority of the six national forests in Arizona are still open, and dispersed camping – outside of developed campsites – and other recreation opportunities are available. You can visit the Forest Service's Interactive Visitor Map for more information on available activities.

The six national forests in Arizona are Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto.