MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --People living in Tonto Basin and Punkin Center have been give the GO order -- told to evacuate -- as the Bush Fire continues to burn unchecked in the Tonto National Forest. The fire has grown to more than 14,000 acres.
"The fire growth is being driven by hot, dry and windy conditions and an excess of grass and brush growth," fire officials said Sunday night.
People living in the Tonto Basin and Punkin Center communities from Highway 188 and A-Cross Road to Highway 188 at Rambo Realty were placed on SET status Sunday night, giving them time to prepare to evacuate.
A GO order means "danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening."
- Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
- If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
- Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.
The order includes hundreds of people living on both sides of the highway and both sides of the creek.
The Red Cross says it is setting up a shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami.
BREAKING: @TontoForest official tells me #BushFire has now doubled in size - 14k acre. Fast moving fire is moving north toward Sugarloaf Mountain and Four Peaks wilderness area. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/0egGwUBAYd— David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) June 14, 2020
Officials have closed the nearby highway, SR-87, forcing drivers to add hours to the drive from the Valley to Payson and other destinations in the mountain region northeast of Phoenix.
Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the human-caused fire began Saturday around 2 p.m., west of SR 87 in the Sugarloaf and Four Peaks Recreation areas. The blaze started due to a vehicle fire on the side of SR 87, officials confirm.
The fire has forced ADOT officials to close SR-87 between the Bush Highway and SR-188. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to exit onto SR-188 and detour through Globe.
There are also closures of multiple recreation sites along the Lower Salt River, including Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, Pobrecito, Lower Sycamore, Four Peaks and Sugarloaf recreation areas.
Eleven fire engines, three hotshot crews, two helicopters and multiple air tankers are assigned to this fire. A Type 2 Incident Management Team is set to take over Monday morning.
#BushFire view from Rio Verde. Fire is on @TontoForest. 📷courtesy of Bob Elmore #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/YNb7SDCDUv— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020
So far, no structures have been damaged or threatened. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this fire.
#BushFire on the @TontoForest, approx., 6 mi. E. Fort McDowell. Per #AZForestry dispatch, 100+ acres. Smoke is visible from Beeline Highway, and the 101 & 202. #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020