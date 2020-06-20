MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Bush Fire has now burned over 175,000 acres with 15% containment in the Tonto National Forest as of Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

According to fire officials, some residents who were evacuated will be able to start returning home around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The Bush Fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in Arizona history.

Residents in certain areas will be able to return to their homes Sunday, June 21 starting at 9 a.m., according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office. Fire officials have determined that conditions are favorable for the safe return of citizens in the following areas:

Tonto Basin

Punkin Center

Pioneer Pass

Brownsville

Slate Creek

Jake's Corner

Residents in the following communities remain under "Go" evacuation notices, which means danger in that area is imminent and life-threatening:

Sunflower

Apache Lake

People living in the communities below are still in "Set" evacuation mode, which means residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area:

76 Ranch

BT Ranch

Deer Creek

Gisela

Rye

The evacuation orders mean:

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami. There is also a shelter at the Payson Senior Center. But the pandemic has meant shelter changes for evacuees. No one is allowed to stay overnight in shelters anymore. Officials will need to pay for lodging for those forced from their homes. The shelter is set up for rest, food and water only. People are screened as they enter, and masks are mandatory. About a dozen people have stopped by the Red Cross shelter. Find your relocation area here.

"It's just a great place to go in there, cool off, get some water, snacks and get some information," said Jim Gilloon with the Red Cross.

U-Haul is also offering free 30 day self-storage to all evacuees of the Bush Fire.

State fire agencies created an official Facebook page to help keep people informed with the latest updates on the Bush Fire.

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the human-caused fire began June 20 around 2 p.m., west of SR 87 in the Sugarloaf and Four Peaks Recreation areas. The blaze started due to a vehicle fire on the side of SR 87, officials confirm.

There are also closures of multiple recreation sites along the Lower Salt River, including Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, Pobrecito, Lower Sycamore, Four Peaks and Sugarloaf recreation areas.

A Facebook page has been set up to stream important updates and community meetings related to the Bush Fire.