MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest is now up to more than 89,000 acres as of late Tuesday night. Containment is now at 5%.

People living in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake have been told to evacuate. Meantime, Jake's Corner has been placed on a "pre-evacuation status." Residents have been urged to get ready by packing a  ‘go bag’ which includes items like, prescriptions, important documents, money, clothing, food, and other essential items.

The Bush Fire began Saturday afternoon in the Tonto National Forest near the Beeline Highway northeast of Fountain Hills.

