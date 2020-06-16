MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest is now up to more than 114,000 acres as of early Thursday morning. Containment remains at 5 percent.

Strong winds have been fanning the flames. The winds are expected to subside beginning tomorrow but temperatures are expected to start climbing.

Some business owners in path of Bush Fire are staying put, despite evacuation orders Despite evacuation announcements for areas in the path of the Bush Fire, some business owners have decided to stay put.

People living in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake have been told to evacuate. Meantime, Jake's Corner has been placed on a "pre-evacuation status." Residents have been urged to get ready by packing a ‘go bag’ which includes items like, prescriptions, important documents, money, clothing, food, and other essential items.