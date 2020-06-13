MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Bush Fire burning north of Fountain Hills in the Tonto National Forest grew to 7,745 acres as of Sunday morning. Officials have closed the nearby highway, SR-87, forcing drivers to add hours to the drive from the Valley to Payson and other destinations in the mountain region northeast of Phoenix.
Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the human caused fire began Saturday around 2 p.m. west of SR-87 in the Sugarloaf and Four Peaks Recreation areas. No structures have been damaged and none are threatened at this time.
The fire has forced ADOT officials to close SR-87 between the Bush Highway and SR-188. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to exit onto SR-188 and detour through Globe.
There are also closures of multiple recreation sites along the Lower Salt River, including Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, Pobrecito, Lower Sycamore, Four Peaks and Sugarloaf recreation areas.
Eleven fire engines, three hotshot crews, two helicopters and multiple airtankers are assigned to this fire. Sunday's efforts will focus on building containment lines and extinguishing hot spots where possible, officials said.
#BushFire view from Rio Verde. Fire is on @TontoForest. 📷courtesy of Bob Elmore #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/YNb7SDCDUv— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020
The investigation into the cause is underway, although investigators say it is a human caused fire. No evacuations are in effect at the moment. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this fire.
#BushFire on the @TontoForest, approx., 6 mi. E. Fort McDowell. Per #AZForestry dispatch, 100+ acres. Smoke is visible from Beeline Highway, and the 101 & 202. #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020