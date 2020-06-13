Bush Fire

The Bush Fire seen from SR87.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Bush Fire burning north of Fountain Hills in the Tonto National Forest grew to 7,745 acres as of Sunday morning. Officials have closed the nearby highway, SR-87, forcing drivers to add hours to the drive from the Valley to Payson and other destinations in the mountain region northeast of Phoenix.

Bush Fire seen from Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills resident, John Wyatt, could see the smoke billowing skyward beyond the historic fountain. 

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the human caused fire began Saturday around 2 p.m. west of SR-87 in the Sugarloaf and Four Peaks Recreation areas. No structures have been damaged and none are threatened at this time. 

Bush Fire in Tonto National Forest, causes highway closures

The fire has forced ADOT officials to close SR-87 between the Bush Highway and SR-188. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to exit onto SR-188 and detour through Globe. 

Road closure map

The Bush Fire has forced a closure of SR 87 north of Fountain Hills.

There are also closures of multiple recreation sites along the Lower Salt River, including Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, Pobrecito, Lower Sycamore, Four Peaks and Sugarloaf recreation areas.

The Bush Fire began Saturday afternoon in the Tonto National Forest near the Beeline Highway northeast of Fountain Hills.

Eleven fire engines, three hotshot crews, two helicopters and multiple airtankers are assigned to this fire. Sunday's efforts will focus on building containment lines and extinguishing hot spots where possible, officials said.

The investigation into the cause is underway, although investigators say it is a human caused fire. No evacuations are in effect at the moment. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this fire. 

 

