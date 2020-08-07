BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire is burning in a remote area west of Bumble Bee is now no longer getting closer to buildings.
The Bumble Bee Fire is located west of Interstate 17 at Bumble Bee Road. It was first spotted Friday just before 10 a.m. and quickly grew as strong winds pushed the fire north. The 3,000 acre fire was within 1/2 mile west of Bumblebee Ranch and 6 miles east of Cleator and Bradshaw Mountain Ranch Estates.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent a "Set" message to residents of Bumblebee and Cleator in the morning, meaning they should be ready to move. However, the fire didn't get closer to homes and the message was rescinded at 7 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say the fire was human-caused and an investigation is underway. About 100 firefighters are battling the flames.
Resources from Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service as well as up to five air tankers are combating the flames at this time.