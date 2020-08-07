BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire is burning in a remote area west of Bumble Bee is now causing some residents to prepare to evacuate.
The Bumble Bee Fire is located west of Interstate 17 at Bumble Bee Road. It was first spotted Friday morning just before 10 a.m. and quickly grew as strong winds pushed the fire north. The 2,000 acre fire is within 1 mile of Bumblebee and 2 to 3 miles from Cleater.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent a "Set" message to residents of Bumblebee and Cleator. This means residents should collect important belongs, emergency items and prepare to leave the area if an evacuation is ordered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jeep Posse have also been sent in the event of evacuations and road closures. Should evacuations take place, the Mayer High School cafeteria is the designated site for evacuees.
Resources from Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the US Forest Service as well as up to 5 air tankers are combating the flames at this time.