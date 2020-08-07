BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire is burning in a remote area west of Bumble Bee is now no longing threatening buildings.
The Bumble Bee Fire is located west of Interstate 17 at Bumble Bee Road. It was first spotted Friday just before 10 a.m. and quickly grew as strong winds pushed the fire north. The 2,000 acre fire was within 1 mile of Bumblebee and 2 to 3 miles from Cleater.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent a "Set" message to residents of Bumblebee and Cleator in the morning, meaning they should be ready to move. However, the fire didn't get closer to homes and the message was rescinded at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Resources from Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the US Forest Service as well as up to five air tankers are combating the flames at this time.