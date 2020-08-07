BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Bumble Bee fire burning in a remote area northwest of Black Canyon City is now an estimated 2,700 acres as of Saturday morning.
The fire is located west of Interstate 17 at Bumble Bee Road. It was first spotted Friday just before 10 a.m. and quickly grew as strong winds pushed the fire north. The spread to within 1/2 mile west of Bumblebee Ranch and 6 miles east of Cleator and Bradshaw Mountain Ranch Estates.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent a "Set" message to residents of Bumblebee and Cleator Friday morning, meaning they should be ready to move. However, the fire didn't get closer to homes and the message was rescinded at 7 p.m. that evening. Firefighters say the fire was human-caused and an investigation is underway. About 100 firefighters are battling the flames.
The Bumble Bee Ranch Road/County Road 59 is closed on the south end at the Maggie Mine Road junction and on the north end at the "triangle" junction of the Crown King Road and Bloody Basin Road. Cleator and Crown King can be accessed through the Bloody Basin Road and north from Spring Valley and Mayer.
Resources from Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service as well as up to five air tankers are combating the flames at this time.