PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bullet fired at a shooting range in north Phoenix apparently ricocheted and sparked a first-alarm fire in the desert.

The brush fire started just after 2 p.m. Sunday behind the Ben Avery Shooting Range near I-17 and Carefree Hwy.

Officials say a bullet ricocheted and sparked a small grass fire that quickly extended into the desert behind the shooting range.

Crews arrived and quickly went to work to keep the fire from spreading. In all, about 5 acres of grass and small shrubbery burned, but no structures were threatened.

Phoenix fire officials say fast moving winds, low humidity with high temperatures are the perfect recipe for these fires. And they say this year's fire season is expected to be particularly brutal.

Right now, crews are battling a wildfire in southwestern Arizona. The Gila Fire is burning burning in the Gila River bottom about 60 miles east of Yuma. As of Sunday evening, the lightning-caused fire had had burned about 2,100 acres with 25% containment. Fire managers say the flames are threatening power lines but no structures. Chaparral and short grass are feeding the flames.