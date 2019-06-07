PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire in north Phoenix has the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Rural Metro working near the intersection of Cave Creek and Lone Mountain roads.
The 5 acre fire is burning in a wash near homes in area near 52nd Street and Lone Mountain Road.
Phoenix Fire spokesman, Capt. Kenny Overton said fire crews are actively working to protect homes nearby and none have been reported to have sustained any damage.
