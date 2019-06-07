PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire had crews responding in north Phoenix Friday near the intersection of Cave Creek and Lone Mountain roads.
The 3 acre 1st alarm fire sparked around 2 p.m. in a wash near homes in area near 52nd Street and Lone Mountain Road.
Phoenix Fire spokesman, Capt. Kenny Overton said fire crews arrived on scene to find a large body of fire moving through the brush in the area.
Overton said firefighters had some challenges gaining access to the fire. Water was also an issue as crews had to get water to the trucks over rough terrain and through gates.
"At least 3 trucks used their entire 1000 foot supply lines to get water to this fire," said Overton.
Crews were able to successfully stop the fire from damaging any homes in the area.
Firefighters will be on site addressing hot spots through the evening.
No one was injured during this incident.
